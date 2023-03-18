Lagos polls: Party agents laud BVAS operations

By Taiye Olayemi/ Rukayat Adeyemi /Yemi Adeleye/

A cross-section of party agents in Lagos State have commended the seamless operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as the Governorship and House of Assembly elections held in the state.

The party agents spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews at polling units within Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

Chief Innocent Akanugo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent monitoring the process at ward 008, polling unit 03, said although voters turnout was low, the elections were going smoothly.

He commended INEC for the smooth operations of the BVAS as lots of hitches were experienced with the BVAS during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

” Thank God the BVAS are functioning well unlike the last election when we had to wait while the BVAS were fixed.

” If the process continues like this, we will achieve our goals for credible elections, ” he said.

Also, Jimi Sanyaolu, Labour Party (LP) agent at polling unit 004 of the same ward, while assessing the elections noted that it had been the best process so far, following the peaceful manner the electorate conducted themselves.

He appreciated INEC for coming up with functional BVAS this time round.

” I have been voting since 1979, this has been the most seamless elections we have had so far. The BVAS was introduced to discourage multiple voting and thank God, it is working well,” he said.

Mr Adenika Ayedun-Olayiwola, a voter at same PU said: ” The process is so peaceful, everything is going on well.

” If we can be having this kind of situation in an election time, I think everybody will come out to vote. I really enjoyed the process.

Mrs Omobolanle Kareem, the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) agent at PU 20, Ward 8, Federal Technical College, Oyadiran Estate applauded the peaceful conduct of the elections but expressed concern on the low turnout of voters.

” We believe people will still come out because all canvassers have gone out to call people. The turnout in the last election was better than what we are having today,” she said.

Also, Mrs Helen Akpan , PDP agent at same PU corroborated Kareem, saying “the exercise is going on well and smoothly but people are not coming out.”

Akpan, however, decried the absence of security personnel at the polling unit.

Mr Andrew Okpah, the LP agent said “the process is so far good, very peaceful and well coordinated and even the INEC staff are doing great.”

Mr Adedapo Alase, the Supervisor Polling Officer (SPO) of INEC at the same PU described the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as perfect without any hitch.

Mr Kehinde Oduniyi, an APC agent at PU 003, Ward 8 situated at National Primary School 1, in Lagos Mainland LGA also lauded INEC for improving on the operation of BVAS “it gave us much issue in the last election.”

“We know, we are getting there gradually, with time, everybody will be voting from their bedroom but we can say things are getting improved, the BVAS works perfectly.

Miss Ameerat Asunramu, INEC’s Presiding Office at the same PU told NAN that the exercise had been smooth and peaceful with BVAS performing optimally.

Also, Miss Islamiyat Seriki, INEC’s Polling Officer at PU 004 Ward 8, told NAN that the exercise had been fine, smooth and orderly. (NAN)