Lagos Poll: Gbajabiamila decries poor voter turnout

July 24, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi , has decried the low turn out of voters during Saturday’s local government election in Lagos State.

made the observation after casting his vote at his polling located at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Ward 014 on Mercy Eneli street, Surulere.

“I am not to say I am impressed but the turn out is low; but what is more important is the peaceful nature of the election.

“From what I have seen so far, there is no violence and people are conducting themselves orderly but would have wanted a larger turn out.

“I am disappointed to hear that the card reader has technical issues which is like we there yet, but almost there.

“INEC is with the of electoral features, while NCC is with the of making sure our technological is improved with proper infrastructure,” said.

Tags: , , , , , ,