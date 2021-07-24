Lagos Poll: Gbajabiamila decries poor voter turnout

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has decried the low turn out of voters during Saturday’s local government election in Lagos State.

Gbajabiamila made the observation after casting his vote at his polling unit located at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Ward 014 on Mercy Eneli street, Surulere.

“I am not going to say I am impressed but the turn out is low; but what is more important is the peaceful nature of the election.

“From what I have seen so far, there is no violence and people are conducting themselves orderly but would have wanted a larger turn out.

“I am very disappointed to hear that the card reader has technical issues which is like we are not there yet, but almost there.

“INEC is charged with the responsibility of electoral features, while NCC is charged with the responsibility of making sure our technological is improved with proper infrastructure,” Gbajabiamila said.

