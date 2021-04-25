The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed one Insp. Jonathan Kampani, attached to Mounted Troop of the Nigeria Police Force, for allegedly firing at, and killing one Jelili Bakare, at Quinox Lounge.



A statement by CSP Olumuyuwa Adejobi, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, on Sunday in Lagos, said Kampani, with force No. 278055, committed the offence on March 18, at Sangotedo Area of Lagos.



Adejobi said the command had conveyed the dimissal of the erring Inspector to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba for prosecution, as advised by Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution.



“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for the arrest and immediate orderly room trial of the inspector after the incident.



“He also led a team of senior officers in the command to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Chief Bakare’s House, Ajiranland, Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State, on Saturday March 27,” Adejobi said.



The PPRO said the CP promised that justice would be done in the matter and urged the general public, especially the deceased’s family to be patient.



The CP also urged the deceased family to have trust in the police and the judiciary as the matter would be given necessary attention and commitment it requires.



The Police boss however reiterated his zero tolerance for professional misconduct and inappropriate behaviour among police personnel in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

