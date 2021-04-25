Lagos Police dismiss Inspector for extral-judicial killing

Lagos State Police Command has dismissed one Insp. Jonathan Kampani, attached to Mounted Troop of Nigeria Police Force, allegedly firing at, and killing one Jelili Bakare, at Quinox Lounge.


A statement by CSP Olumuyuwa Adejobi, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, on Sunday , said Kampani, with force No. 278055, committed offence on March 18, at Sangotedo Area of Lagos.


Adejobi said command had conveyed dimissal of erring Inspector to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba prosecution, as advised by Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution.


“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the arrest and immediate orderly room trial of the inspector after the incident.


“He also led a team of senior officers in the command to pay a condolence visit to the family of the at Chief Bakare’ House, Ajiranland,  Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State, on Saturday March 27,” Adejobi said.


The PPRO said the CP promised that justice would be done in the matter and urged the general public, especially the family to be patient.


The CP also urged the family  to have trust in the police and the judiciary as the matter would be given necessary attention and it requires.


The Police boss however reiterated his zero tolerance for professional misconduct and inappropriate behaviour among police personnel in the state. (NAN)

