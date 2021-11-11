Lagos: Police deny killing allegation in raid on Nigerian Merchant Navy

The Nigerian Merchant Navy (NMN) in Lagos has claimed one of its personnel was killed during the Police raid its Ogudu camp Wednesday.

Cdr. Ichuku Agaba, its training commander in Lagos, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Thursday four others were still missing after the raid.

“The Police came to the camp Wednesday, shot sporadically, set our camp fire and arrested some of our men,” he said.

He gave the name of the alleged deceased as Lt.-Cdr. Kingsley Abonyi.

Agaba expressed surprise at the invasion, describing the group as “Nigerians supporting the security of Lagos State”.

“Our organisation is not illegal as claimed Police; in 2013, we went to court to challenge the Police after a similar invasion.

“In 2015, a Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom ruled NMN is not illegal and declared we are entitled to freedom of association.”

He, however, said the Police raid might not unconnected with an alleged oil bunkering by “a foreigner living behind the MMN barracks which the organisation has been trying to stop without success”.

NAN reports 108 personnel of the NMN were arrested and paraded before the press Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, Wednesday.

Odumosu had alleged that the camp was raided because the group was operating an illegal military training camp after it was outlawed Federal Government via Gazette No. 58, promulgated Aug. 13, 2019.

The Police boss said that the security situation in the country would not allow such illegal organisations to operate.

“This trend portends danger for our and a threat to peace and security. As a law enforcement agency, we have to the law banning activities of the illegal military outfit.

“I want to use this medium to warn other individuals or groups still operating such illegal outfits in any part of the State to close it forthwith; anyone nursing similar plan is advised in his own interests to rescind it or face the full wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, the Police have debunked allegations that someone was killed during the raid.

Mr Adekunle Ajisebutu, spokesman of the Police Command in Lagos, told NAN that no shot was fired during the raid.

“The Police didn’t shoot or kill anyone before, during and after the operation.

“The victim died as a of drowning. His body has been deposited at the Yaba Mainland Hospital’s morgue for autopsy,” he said. (NAN)

