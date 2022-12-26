Lagos police condole with family, friends of lawyer killed by police officer

By Deborah Akpede

Lagos, Dec. 26, 2022 (NAN) The Lagos State Command has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem, who was shot dead by its officer in Ajah on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Alabi Abiodun, has instructed that the officer be detained.

“On the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members.

“The CP has equally directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for in-depth investigation.

“This has become one killing too many, especially bearing in mind that a similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago.

“The condemnable incident is against the standard operating procedures (SOP) and rules of engagement of the Force, and to say the least is embarrassing.

“Beyond this incident, the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement in a bid to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents,” he said.

He said that the CP urged Lagos residents to remain calm as the command is already in constant touch with the Nigerian Bar Association and other relevant stakeholders towards ensuring that justice totally prevails. (NAN)