Lagos police command sanctions DPO, others over professional misconduct

By Moses Omorogieva

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate removal of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Olosan Mushin, over alleged professional misconduct at his station.

Owohunwa has also ordered a sanction on the officers who allegedly harassed a young lady seeking justice from the station.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on Tuesday in his verified Twitter handle @benhundeyin, said that Owohunwa gave the instruction after listening to all parties involved in the matter.

“Due to multifarious interests in this matter and the need to ensure justice, CP Idowu Owohunwa is personally interviewing all parties in this case. @Lagosdsva community members, landlord association and councilor representing the area.

“The committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Omolara and family, Bebex and his employees, and lawyers representing both sides are in attendance.

“It is elating and morale-boosting that we now have a willing complainant and as a result, a tenable case to present in court.

“CP Idowu Owohunwa, having carefully listened to all parties, has established that there are indeed cases to answer and has therefore directed that the matter be charged to court immediately,” he said.

The image maker pointed out that the Commissioner identified professional misconduct on the part of some of the police officers involved in the case.

Hundeyin said that the police boss, for this, directed the Command’s Provost to immediately commence disciplinary action against the officers concerned.

“And finally, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Mushin, in whose division all the officers aforementioned are serving, has been relieved of his posting with immediate effect,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a married lady was allegedly slapped for rebuffing the love advances of a man called Bebex in Ladipo area of Mushin.

NAN further reports that the lady after the attack, made a video, calling for human rights activists to assist her in fighting for justice since the Bebex in question had money.

It learnt that when the matter was taken to the Mushin Police Station, some policemen there allegedly harassed, intimidated, and then forced her to make another video, claiming that she lied in the first video. (NAN)