Lagos police command cautions job seekers against scammers

The Lagos police command has advised the public, especially job seekers to be mindful of the activities of job scammers when seeking employment in order not to fall prey of their antics.

The Command gave the advice on Sunday in a statement through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana.

The statement said that Ojo Police Station on Saturday, arrested one Mr Emeka Emmanuel, 29, of Ijaniki, Iyana Iba for impersonating as an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to dupe innocent people,

“The suspect was in possession of a fake EFCC ID card which he used in parading himself as an EFCC operative.

“The suspect duped innocent citizens under the pretense of providing them employment with the EFCC as operatives,” the statement said.

It said that one Mr Olaposi Semiu of Agbara, a victim of the fake EFCC’s operative antics, said that the suspect (Emmanuel) collected the sum of N51, 000 from him over a month ago.

According to the statement, the money was for securing employment for his son as an EFCC operative.

It said that the suspect had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to Court. (NAN)