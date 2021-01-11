Lagos Police Command arrests 43 clubbers for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 43 clubbers, including strippers at Eclipse Night Club, Victoria Island, for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Adejobi stated that the suspects were arrested on January 10 in continuation of the command’s enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has earlier ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department to go after the violators of the protocols.

“Operatives attached to Maroko Division of the state went after the deviant clubbers and got them arrested in the club clustering and clubbing without any regard for the COVID-19 protocols,” Adejobi stated.

He stated that Odumosu had ordered that the suspects be moved to Task Force Office, Oshodi, for prosecution.

“The police boss has also ordered that club owners shall no longer be spared as they encourage total disregard for the COVID-19 protocols.

“Odumosu admonished Lagos residents to be law-abiding and value their lives because the pandemic is a global reality,” he stated. (NAN)