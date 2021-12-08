Lagos Police arrest armed robbery suspect, recover pistol

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 21-year old armed robbery suspect, Abdullahi Zakari, at Alaba area of the state.

A statement signed by the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said the suspect was arrested on Nov. 30 on NEPA Road, Alaba Rago Market, Ojo.

Adekunle said in the statement that the suspect was arrested by an anti-crime patrol team of the Ojo Police Division during a routine patrol of the area.

“Items recovered from the suspect include two locally made pistols and one live cartridge concealed in a bag.

“The suspect, upon interrogation, confessed to be one of the men of the underworld responsible for the spate of robberies in traffic in Alaba, Ojo, Iba and similar places.

“Following his arrest, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, immediately directed that the suspect should be transferred to the Command Tactical Team for diligent investigation and prosecution,’’ it said. (NAN)

