Lagos pipeline fire still on, Sunday evening despite combined efforts

The pipeline explosion which occurred at about 9.00am in Lagos on Sunday has yet to be put out in spite of the combined efforts of the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire Service and others.

The others include the National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Red Cross, the police and other security operatives.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent at the scene reports that as at 7.15p.m., the fire which left at least 15 dead and destroyed more than 70 buildings, was still raging at Abule Ado, near Festac Town, Lagos.

Also, as at the time, some students of the Bethlehem School, owned by the Catholic Church, were still feared trapped in rubbles which their school was reduced to by the explosion.

The emergency management agencies had to deploy an excavator as at 6.30p.m in an intensified effort to ensure no one would remain trapped.

The fire has, however, been reduced.

The explosion has left many residents of the community confused.

A NAN correspondent saw some of those rendered homeless by the explosion carrying some luggage on their heads and vans moving out of the community.

One of them, who did not mention his name, said that he was going to his relative’s house to stay. (NAN)