Lagos PDP state congress should be family affair – Spokesman

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Saturday’s congress of the party should be a family affair.

Outgoing State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Taofik Gani, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Gani said: “It should be a family affair.”

He said the party was set to hold one of its best congresses in the state that would produce state officers who would steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

“We have no doubt that at the end the best persons for the offices will emerge and hopefully the party will also come out stronger,” Gani added.

He said that the congress would elect a 14-member State Working Committee of the party to steer the affairs of the party.

Gani said that the party’s electoral committee from the National Secretariat would make public the modalities for the process later in the day.

Recall that the party had conducted its ward and local government congresses.

According to him, the completion of the state congresses will produce delegates for the PDP National Convention scheduled for Oct. 31. (NAN)

