Lagos PDP leadership claim: Jandor right , remains party leader— Publicity Secretary

The Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, has said that Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) remains one of the leaders of the party in the state.

Amode made the affirmation in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He was reacting to the controversy generated by Adediran’s recent declaration that he remained the leader of the party in state.

NAN reports that Adediran, the state PDP governorship candidate in 2023 election, had on Sunday declared himself as the leader of the party, at a meeting with former members of his campaign committee and other party members,

The declaration has prompted calls by some party stakeholders that he retracts the leadership claim and apologise to the party.

Reacting, Amode said that Adediran was right with his declaration as many supposed PDP leaders allegedly renounced the party to join other parties around the 2023 general elections.

He said that contrary to speculations, Adediran was never summoned to any meeting by the party to apologise for his statement.

Amode said:”Jandor was at no time invited to apologise to party leaders for his remarks.

“Nobody can deny the fact that as the governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State in 2023, Jandor is now one of the leaders of the party in the state.

“His leadership does not affect the duties of the executive members of the party in the state.

“Why should Jandor be asked to apologise to the party for putting the records straight, when those who worked against the party have not been asked to apologise and are even being celebrated.

“Someone like Jandor ought to be celebrated rather than condemned for keeping the flag of the party flying despite all the shenanigans that took place before, during and after the elections.”

According to him, Adediran remains a bonafide and committed member of the Lagos PDP and he has proven to be reliable and efficient despite joining the party just about two years ago.

Amode stressed Adediran’s pivotal role as the party’s governorship gandidate in the 2023 elections.

He said that Adediran’s leadership would not affect the duties of executive members of the party.

He urged all party members to unite with the leader to revitalise the Lagos PDP and prepare for improved performance in the 2027 elections.

He stressed the importance of collective effort to strengthen the party in Lagos.

The spokesman cautioned against tolerating those he called dissidents bent on undermining the party’s objectives.

“All party members must join hands with Jandor to restore the lost glory of the PDP, especially in Lagos State, and reposition it for better performances in the 2027 , which is not too far from now.

“All hands must be on deck if we want the best for the Lagos PDP and we must deal with dissidents, who do not want the best for our party,” he said. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye