Lagos PDP guber candidate mourns late AMAA Founder, Anyiam-Osigwe

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (a.k.a Jandor) on Wednesday mourned the death of renowned Nigerian filmmaker and founder of African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Ms Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anyiam-Osigwe, whose death was announced on Tuesday, was also the President of the Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria.

She died at the St. Nicholas Hospital on Monday at the age of 54.

Adediran, in a statement by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, Head of Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation, described Anyiam-Osigwe’s death as a huge loss to the nation and especially the entertainment industry.

The PDP candidate, who condoled the Anyiam-Osigwe’s family, extolled the virtues of the deceased and commended her invaluable contribution to the growth of Nollywood.

“Nigeria has lost a rare gem. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death is a big blow to all of us and she will be greatly missed by all the stakeholders and players in the entertainment industry,” Adediran said.

The governorship hopeful prayed that God would grant the entire Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan and the good people of Imo the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Anyiam-Osigwe is popularly known as “The Queen of Nollywood films” because of her passion and dedication to the Nigerian film and entertainment industry.

The queen of Nollywood films had a degree in Law and Political Science from Oxford Brookes University, England. (NAN)