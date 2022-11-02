Lagos PDP guber candidate Jandor laments fire incident

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Lagos State PDP Governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran Jandor has lamented the fire incident that resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of property in the state.

Jandor who empathised with victims of the tragedy and their relatives, commended the bystanders who waded into the fire and rescued victims.

He said,”Today has been a difficult day for Lagosians. We have had personal and collective tragedies, and some of us have been personally affected. But it has also been a day that has renewed my faith in our ability to rise up and protect our fellow citizens, to empathise with those who grieve.

“I commend the bystanders who waded into the fire that happened on Adeola Odeku road today, fighting the fire with makeshift fire extinguishers and rescuing victims who were badly burnt. Their courage in the face of danger is commendable and their bravery is responsible for all the lives saved today.

“It is unfortunate that despite their best efforts, not everyone was saved and some families will lost loved ones , and that our state is thrown once again into mourning a tragedy that could have been mitigated if the authorities had responded in time.

“I commiserate with everyone who mourns today and pray that they find comfort and justice for their loved ones and I call on the Lagos state government to investigate the fire and the inexcusable delays by the Lagos State Fire Service that worsened what could have been a preventable tragedy.

“May we all find comfort as we grieve,” Jandor lamented.

