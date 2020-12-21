Lagos PDP eulogizes Makinde’s virtues

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter, on Sunday declared support for the outstanding leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde in the Southwest.

The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Taofik Gabi, in a statement, said that the Lagos State chapter was working towards getting someone like Makinde to contest for governorship in Lagos.

“Having such a personality as governorship flagbearer in Lagos PDP is our wish.

“Many outstanding qualities of the governor which endeared him to us are his reverence and respect for political leaders, elders and royal institutions.

“He is also a sincere, selfless, contented and progressive person and a role model for leadership,” the PDP spokesman said.

According to him, the support has become imperative following attempts by some agents of provocations desperately playing sponsored divisive roles in the zone, and directly attempting to distract Makinde from his worthy leadership.

“He is very competent to lead the PDP renaissance in the Southwest zone being a proven unifier, conqueror and able philanthropist.

“His grassroots, local and international political socialisation stand him far better than his detractors.

“There is no doubt that Makinde can lead the Southwest PDP to total victory in the region before he finishes his second term.”

He said that the chapter implored Makinde to ignore detractors while admonishing those disgruntled to reconcile with the Makinde, the only PDP governor in the Southwest.

According to him, Makinde is a man with a large heart and bears no malice.

“Lagos PDP is unequivocally supporting Governor Seyi Makinde because of his progressive kind of leadership. A gentleman per excellence,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there has been a lingering leadership crisis in Southwest PDP between Makinde and former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, which has been polarising the party. (NAN)

