Lagos PDP congratulates newly-elected NWC members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter, on Monday congratulated the party’s newly-elected National Working Committee (NWC), and asked the members to swing into action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the main opposition party conducted its national convention on Saturday and Sunday to produce new set of officials to steer the affairs of the party at the national level.

The Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, in a statement in Lagos, said that all members of the new team should work toward unity and bringing more people into the party.

Gani, who described the party’s National Chairman-elect, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, as well-experienced, expressed confidence in the new executive members

“The state chapter wants to charge the well-experienced, popular National chairman-elect, Sen.Iyorcha Ayu, to immediately commence the exercise of getting all members united and purposeful in winning their states and the Presidential elections,” he said.

He commended the delegates for electing Mr Setonji Koshoedo, a nomination from the state, as the Deputy National Secretary-elect.

“We are so proud of the elected national officers. We thank the delegates for voting our nominee from Lagos state.

“By this act, the elders of the party in Lagos state have been given a vote of confidence.

“With Arch Setonji Koshoedo representing Lagos State at National Exco, we are confident that winning Lagos state for PDP is now imminent,” Gani said. (NAN)

