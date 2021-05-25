Lagos PDP condoles with Tambuwal over death of Agric Commissioner

May 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, on , commiserated Gov. Aminu Tambuwal and people of Sokoto State over death of Alhaji Tureta, State’s Commissioner for Agriculture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Tureta,62, died on Monday at the Usmanu Danfodio University Hospital (UDUS), Sokoto,  after a protracted illness.

The Lagos State PDP Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, in a statement in Lagos, said that the party and its entire members in the state expressed heartfelt condolences to Tambuwal and people of Sokoto.

Doherty said: “We are all grieved by this loss and we that Allah grants him Jannatul- Firdaus and forgive his sins.

“Tureta was a lover of peace, an astute entrepreneur and a party devotee.”

The chairman sympathised with late Tureta’s wives, children, family, friends and the entire people of Sokoto State, praying that God would give all concerned the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Tureta was a former Federal Lawmaker representing the Bodinga/Dangeshuni/Tureta Federal Constituency on the platform of the PDP.

He was also the State Chairman of the PDP in Sokoto State.

He also served as commissioner former Governor Aliyu Wamakko’s administration for eight years and was later reappointed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal for an additional six years. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,