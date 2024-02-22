Lagos PDP chieftain distributes UTME forms to indigent students in Surulere

Chief Hakeem Olalemi, Vice Chairman, Lagos Central Senatorial District of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has distributed 70 free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to indigent students in Surulere.

Speaking during the distribution of the forms on Thursday, Olalemi said that education remains a powerful weapon to reset the society, hence the need to invest heavily in it.

According to him, if education is given the right attention, most of the problems facing the nation today would not be there.

“Today, I have just distributed 70 UTME forms to indigent children in our communities in Surulere Constituency 1 of Lagos State to give them opportunity to pursue their educational dreams.

“This is my usual way of giving back to the community every year and it commenced many years ago,” he said.

Olalemi said that the free UTME forms were distributed to children of PDP members and other less privileged children drawn from the six electoral wards in the constituency.

He added: “Beneficiaries of the forms will in addition enjoy a month free tutorials to prepare them for the examination.

“The student with highest score will get a scholarship worth N250,000.”

The PDP chieftain said that the future of our young Nigerians must be secured through education.

Olalemi urged party members to remain steadfast.

He said that the current situation within the party would soon be resolved and members would begin to enjoy the dividends of PDP membership in Lagos State.

He urged other notable leaders of the party to also provide succour for the indigent members of the party and others ,especially with the situation in the country.

According to him, this will endear people to PDP before the next election.

Some of the beneficiaries took turns to appreciate the PDP leader for the gesture, praying God to continue to strengthen Olalemi to do more.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Eunice Makinwa, while thanking the PDP chieftain for the gesture, said she would work hard to pass examination in flying colours.

Also speaking, Master David Ugbah described the gesture as ‘a big relief’ for his family.

Another beneficiary, Miss Kudirat Abdul-Fatai, urged the PDP chieftain not to relent in helping the indigents in the area of education to make the society better. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye