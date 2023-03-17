Lagos PDP, APC announce end to campaigns, issue disclaimers

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The ruling APC and the PDP in Lagos State have officially announced cessation to all campaigns ahead of the Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Spokespersons for both parties announced this in separate statements on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC regulations and guidelines stipulate that all campaigns must end 24 hours before the election day.

Mr Seye Oladejo, the Lagos State APC Publicity Secretary, said the party had ended all its campaigns.

“The Lagos State APC wishes to officially inform the general public and the mass media – traditional and social- that its campaign for the year 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly elections is hereby brought to an end on Thursday 16th March, 2023 at 12 midnight.

“This is in compliance with the provisions of the electoral law and as a law abiding political party.

“We hereby issue a disclaimer on any advertisement or campaign material – newspaper advertisements, jingles on radio or television, posters, handbills, social media posts, rallies , meetings etc that can be considered as illegal campaigns after this release.

“All media organisations are also advised to take note of this official position,” Oladejo said.

Similarly, Mr Hakeem Amode, the Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, said that the party had halted all campaigns in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Lagos PDP is hereby directing all our campaign units, support groups and supporters of our gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), his running mate, Olufunke Akindele and all our 40 State Assembly candidates to end all forms of campaign by midnight, Thursday.

“The general public, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the media should take note that our party and candidates will not be liable for any campaign activity and/or material that appears on any platform after the stipulated time.

“We urge Lagos residents to remain resolute on their conviction to change the government through the ballot and resist any attempt by anybody to subvert their will at the polls,” Amode, the Chairman, Media and Publicity, JANDOR/Funke 2023 Campaign Council, said. (NAN)