Lagos, Oyo, FCT top as Nigeria records 604 fresh COVID-19 cases

Lagos once again leads as Nigeria records 604 new COVID-19 cases according to the figures released by NCDC Thursday.



Figures announced by NCDC on its Twitter handle Thursday night said Lagos recorded 203 new cases followed by Oyo and FCT which had 87 and 79 new cases respectively

Edo recorded 41 fresh cases while Ogun had 24, Rivers 22 and Kaduna 22 cases among other states.



The total number of Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases has hit 38,948 out of which 16,061 have been discharged. So far Nigeria has recorded 833 deaths from the pandemic.



The NCDC tweet reads thus: “604 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-203 Oyo-87 FCT-79 Edo-41 Osun-35 Ogun-24 Rivers-22 Kaduna-22 Akwa Ibom-20 Plateau-18 Delta-9 Ebonyi-9 Imo-8 Enugu-5 Kano-5 Cross River-5 Katsina-4 Nasarawa-3 Borno-2 Ekiti-2 Bauchi-1 38,948 confirmed 16,061 discharged 833 deaths”

