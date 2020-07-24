Lagos, Oyo, FCT top as Nigeria records 604 fresh COVID-19 cases

once again leads as Nigeria records 604 new -19 cases according to the figures released by NCDC Thursday.

Figures announced by NCDC on its Twitter handle Thursday night said recorded 203 new cases followed by and which had 87 and 79 new cases respectively

Edo recorded 41 fresh cases while Ogun had 24, Rivers 22 and Kaduna 22 cases among other states.

The total number of Nigeria’s -19 cases has hit 38,948 out of which 16,061 have been discharged. So far Nigeria has recorded 833 deaths from the pandemic.

The NCDC tweet reads thus: “604 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-203 -87 -79 Edo-41 Osun-35 Ogun-24 Rivers-22 Kaduna-22 Akwa Ibom-20 Plateau-18 Delta-9 Ebonyi-9 Imo-8 Enugu-5 Kano-5 Cross River-5 -4 Nasarawa-3 Borno-2 Ekiti-2 Bauchi-1 38,948 confirmed 16,061 discharged 833 deaths”


