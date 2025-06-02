Lagos opens application for N150m Agrithon competition

By Mercy Omoike

The Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems has officially launched the application portal for the Lagos Agrithon 2025 for youths in the state.

The state’s commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms Abisola Olusanya, disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday in Lagos.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos Agrithon is an agricultural hackathon that provides a

unique platform for startups to pitch their groundbreaking solutions to get access to funding, potential investors, mentorship and enhanced visibility across the agricultural value chain in Nigeria.

It is aimed at enhancing productivity, sustainability, and overall efficiency in agriculture.

The Lagos Agrithon started in 2024 to address the challenges of food insecurity, and climate change in agrifood ecosystem.

Olusanya noted that the Lagos Agrithon was borne out of the need to address the challenges in agriculture sector with innovative ideas and pitches.

She said the portal for application of the Lagos Agrithon competition open on June 2 to June 27 for all eligible agriprenuers.

“It is with great optimism and purpose that I welcome you to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems for this important briefing, the official launch of LAGOS AGRITHON 2025.

“Lagos must act boldly – leveraging policy, partnerships, and innovation, to secure the future of food for its people, this is why Lagos Agrithon was born.

“Lagos Agrithon is more than a contest. It is a movement. A platform for bold ideas, for youth-led innovation, and for scalable solutions that tackle the food challenges of today and anticipate those of tomorrow.



“Starting June 2, we open applications for LAGOS AGRITHON 2025. This year, we are proud to announce our large grant pool of ₦150 million, which will be awarded to at least 35 promising agrifood startups and teams across key value chains in the state’s food systems,” Olusanya said.

The commissioner also reiterated that applicants must meet the necessary requirements to be considered for the application.



“Building on the success of last year, where we supported 26 youth-led agribusinesses with ₦100 million, the 2025 edition expands the programme to include: virtual and physical pitch sessions, Mentorship hub to strengthen business models and sharpen execution.

“At the Grand Finale, the winners would be announced during the Lagos Agrinnovation Summit 2.0, our flagship platform for connecting agrifood innovators with investors, policymakers, and industry leaders.

“Youths between 18 to 40 years old with start-ups between zero to five years operating in the agriculture or food systems space, Lagos-based or creating measurable impact in Lagos are eligible to apply.

“They must be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and enrolled with LASSRA.

“The kind of ideas we are looking for are climate-smart and sustainable agriculture, food production and processing across the value chain, precision farming, agri-fintech, and digital innovation, post-harvest storage, logistics, and food traceability,” the commissioner said.

She added that interested participants must complete the online registration form and submit a pitch deck that clearly explains the problem they are solving, their solution, and the impact they hope to achieve.

“Full details are available on the Lagos Agrinnovation and Ministry websites.

“Lagos Agrithon 2025 is not just a programme.

It is a strategic response to a real and growing challenge. It is an investment in the minds and hands that will feed our future.

“On behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, I call on our young innovators, development partners, investors, educators, and the media to join us in making this movement a success.

“Let us shape the future of food systems in Lagos together,” she said.

On her part, Mrs Feyisayo Alayande, the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), urged the youth to take advantage of the Lagos Agrithon.

“We were impressed by the calibre of pitches we saw at last year’s Agrithon competition.

“We are proud of the good work the Agric. ministry is doing in Lagos State, from crop farming to animal farming, it just made us realise that there is a lot of work to be done.

“I urge all the youth out there to bring their A-game to this competition do not take this opportunity for granted.

“If you are unable to pitch your agribusiness appropriately, get someone to help you, you can even get a mentor to help boost your chances,” Alayande said.

Also speaking, Mr Emmanuel Audu, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, said the selection process of eligible agriprenuers would be done in fairness.

“This year, we invite everyone without discrimination, so far your business is in Lagos and you are impacting Lagos.

“Come take advantage of this opportunity, and we are ready to provide not just the funding, but also available to provide the technical expertise that you require to take your agribusiness, to the next level,” Audu said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)