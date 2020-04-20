Lagos, Ogun, Bauchi ,Oyo to share experiences as Governors hold 6th teleconference

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum will be meeting on Wednesday April 22 to review the Covid-19 situation so far and the various measures taken by states governments at various stages of the virus’ incursions into the country.

In an Invite to governors issued Monday by the Director General of the Forum, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, this will be the sixth teleconference for the governors since the Covid-19 pandemic slipped into the country.

Mr Okauru’s invitation is asking the governors to prepare to discuss the journey so far and provide state-by-state updates on the dominant issue of the season.

Four states including Bauchi, Ogun, Lagos and Oyo will be invited to share their experiences with the rest of the country.

The National Economic Council ad-hoc committee and the Presidential Task Force on Covid19 are also expected to make presentations before the governors at the Wednesday meeting.

The meeting which starts at 2pm will also deliberate on palliatives to them most vulnerable in society and how the Federal and State governments are collaborating on the Pandemic and the type of assistance that the president will be rendering to states.

The previous 5 meetings have been attended by most of the governors and their contributions have been as intensive as they were varied in approach.