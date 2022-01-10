Lagos nurses suspend strike, seeks speedy implementation of demands

under the aegis of National Association of  Nigerian and Midwives (NANNM) in Lagos State has suspended its three-day warning strike. 

The State Chairman, Mr Olurotimi Awojide, disclosed this at an Congress Meeting of the association on Monday in Lagos. 

Awojide said that the association suspended its strike enable the fulfill its promises after meeting with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and key officers of the state. 

The NANNM then called for speedy implementation of agreement it reached with the Lagos State Government,

He expressed optimism that the association’s demands from the would be implemented immediately.

The chairman commended Gov. Sanwo-Olu for his prompt response and acceding the request of the association.

Awojide, therefore, directed that all in the state should resume duty at their respective duty post at 8 a.m. on Jan. 11.

 The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NANNM on Jan. 7 declared a three-day warning strike which began on Jan. 10 to poor remuneration and conditions in the Lagos State sector. 

Some of the association’s grievances include resolving the shortage of and midwives, and retention of incentives arrest the turnover rate.

Others are proper consolidation of CONHESS Salary Structure and conditions.(NAN)

