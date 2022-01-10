Lagos Nurses suspend strike, seek speedy implementation of demands

Nurses under aegis of National Association of  Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in Lagos State has suspended its three-day warning strike. 

State Chairman, Mr Olurotimi Awojide, disclosed this at an emergency Congress Meeting of association on Monday in Lagos. 

Awojide said that association suspended its strike to enable government fulfill its promises after meeting with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and officers of state. 

NANNM then called for speedy implementation of agreement reached with Lagos State Government,

He expressed optimism that association’s demands from government would be implemented immediately.

chairman commended Gov. Sanwo-Olu for his prompt response and acceding to request of association.

Awojide, therefore, directed that all nurses in state should resume duty at their respective duty post at 8 a.m. on Jan. 11.

  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NANNM on Jan. 7 declared a three-day warning strike which began on Jan. 10 to protest poor remuneration and working conditions in Lagos State health sector. 

Some of association’s grievances include resolving shortage of nurses and midwives, and retention of incentives to arrest the turnover rate.

Others are proper consolidation of CONHESS Salary Structure and improved working conditions.(NAN)

