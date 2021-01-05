Lagos NUJ commiserates with family of late sports administrator, Aderinokun

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos State Council on Tuesday, commiserated with the family of Mr Eddie Aderinokun, who died on Sunday.

The union, in a statement through its Secretary, Tunde Olalere, described Aderinokun as a poet, a prolific writer, journalist, sports administrator and an author of repute who made his mark in all spheres of life.

“He will be remembered as the Chairman, Volleyball Federation of Nigeria and as the Vice-Chairman, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

“He also performed brilliantly as Editor, Daily Express Newspaper.

“He was also one of the founders of pop music in Nigeria,’’ Olalere stated.

The union prayed for the repose of the soul of the erudite Nigerian, who “put in his best toward media and cultural development’’. (NAN)