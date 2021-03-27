The Lagos state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Paul Ayeni, on Saturday, conducted a security check on Dangote facilities in the state, with a view to providing them adequate security cover.

Ayeni, during the visit to Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, said that the check was also to improve synergy between NSCDC and the Dangote companies.

He emphasised that NSCDC was committed, more than ever before, to protecting the facilities, to enhance the nation’s economic performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dangote oil refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) integrated refinery and petrochemical project under construction

The Commandant, while inspecting facilities and the NSCDC personnel attached to the facilities, commended Aliko Dangote, the Founder and Chief Executive, Dangote Group, for being a visionary leader and versatile business mogul.

He tasked the NSCDC personnel at the facilities to maintain minute-by-minute vigilance.

Ayeni said: ’’I am on security visit to these facilities on the directive of NSCDC Commandant – General (CG), Mr Ahmed Audi.

“You all must be ready to defend these facilities that are of inestimable value to the country. Our new CG has promised performance reward for excellent service provided by personnel.

“This visit is also to ascertain your level of alertness, dedication and commitment to duty,” he stressed.

Ayeni enjoined the personnel to remain committed to the mandate of the corps and be great ambassadors of the corps at the oil refinery and petrochemicals company.

The Group Executive Director on Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited. Mr Deva kumar Edwin, commended the NSCDC for their assiduous work.

“We are happy for the security provided by NSCDC on lives and property at the Dangote Oil refinery.

“Your personnel are effective on the assignments, however, this company still desires your personnel to do more,” Edwin said. (/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

