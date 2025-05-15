Lagos NDLEA holds maiden conference on consolidating war against drug abuse

The Lagos State Command of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has commenced its annual conference for officers in the rank of Assistant Superintendent

By Abiodun Abegunde

The Lagos State Command of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has commenced its annual conference for officers in the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics.

This was disclosed in a statement in Lagos on Thursday by Mr Mallum Musa, Asst. Commander, Media and Advocacy.

Declaring the two days conference open, the state commander of the Agency, Liman Wali, said that the event signified the command’s unwavering commitment to the NDLEA core mandate of combating the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Wali said that the theme of the 2025 conference, ”Consolidate the War Against Drug Abuse”, was both timely and critical, especially with the evolving challenges in its operational landscape.

“Our presence here today underscores the importance of strategic leadership, continuous capacity development, and inter-agency collaboration in strengthening our fight against the illicit drug trade and its destructive consequences on our society.

“I commend all Assistant Superintendents of Narcotics present for your dedication, professionalism, and sacrifice.

“Your roles are vital not just to enforcement but to prevention, education, and the restoration of hope in communities plagued by drug-related challenges.

“This conference offers us a platform to reflect on our achievements, evaluate our strategies, and chart a more effective course for the future,” he said.

The commander however urged all participants to engage with purpose, deliberate with clarity, and contribute meaningfully to the sessions ahead.

According to him, together, we can consolidate our gains, close existing gaps, and reinforce the structure of our national drug control efforts.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)