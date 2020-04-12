Lagos: Man allegedly lures 8-year-old girl with biscuits, defiles her

The police in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Sunday arrested one 28-year-old man, who allegedly lured an eight-year-old girl with biscuits and defiled her.

In a statement in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, said that the alleged crime occurred on Alladi Ijelu Street, Agunfoye, Ikorodu.

He said that the suspect – father of two – lured the child into his room when her father was away.

Elkana said that the alleged victim had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Elkana said that the girl’s father (name withheld) met her in pains, when he returned home.

He said that the parents of the child were separated.

“The father left the girl with her two brothers, ages 10 years and 12 years.

“The survivor has been taken to a hospital for treatment and forensic examination.

“The suspect, a tiller and father of two, has been arrested by detectives from the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu Police Station,” he said.

Elkana said that the state Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu had directed that the case be transferred to the Gender Unit of the command headquarters, Ikeja, for investigation and prosecution. (NAN)