Lagos Mainland LG boss urges youth’s to shun vandalism during protests

Mrs Omolola Essien, Chairman, Lagos Mainland Local Government, has advised youths in the area to desist from vandalism during protests.

Essien gave the advice on Thursday during the Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting organised by Lagos State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders meeting’s theme was “Post COVID-19 Pandemic: The Challenges and Prospects,” held simultaneously in all 40 state constituencies in Lagos.

The council boss expressed regret that the hijack of the peaceful EndSARS protest by hoodlums who robbed and vandalised indicated a gap in parenting on children.

She advised the youth to shun destructive tendencies and remain peaceful so as to contribute their quota to the society.