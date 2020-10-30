Lagos Mainland LG boss urges youth’s to shun vandalism during protests

Mrs Omolola Essien, Chairman, Lagos Mainland Local Government, has advised youths in the area to desist from vandalism during protests.
Essien gave the advice on Thursday during the Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting organised by Lagos State House of Assembly.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders meeting’s theme was “Post COVID-19 Pandemic: The Challenges and Prospects,” held simultaneously in all 40 state constituencies in Lagos.
The council boss expressed regret that the hijack of the peaceful EndSARS protest by hoodlums who robbed and vandalised indicated a gap in parenting on children.
She advised the youth to shun destructive tendencies and remain peaceful so as to contribute their quota to the society.
Also speaking, former Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Mr Tayo Oyemakin, urged government to introduce social insurance for all the workers in the state.
Mr Ibrahim Isa, a Lagos Mainland resident, urged the state government to assist in rehabilitating some inner roads in the area.
Mrs Mopelola Usman, another resident, pleaded with his representative to use his office to ask government to reconstruct Otto pedestrian bridge.
Mr Adetunji Adegoke, on his part, pleaded with youths in the area to participate in the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) to improve protection of lives and property.
Another resident, Wahab Hakeem, said the 40 Premero’s buses burnt by the thugs at Oyingbo Bus-Stop had made 80 drivers jobless as a result of the vandalism.
The Secretary of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Lagos Mainland, Mrs Prudence Abass, called for more synergy among the leaders and urged the youth to stop destroying property in the area.
Earlier in his remarks, Ibrahim Owolabi, who represents Lagos Mainland Constituency in Lagos State House of Assembly, pleaded with the youths to use their power responsibly. (NAN)
Leave a Reply