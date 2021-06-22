Lagos loses council chairman

Mr Olufunmi Olatunji, the , Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, dead.

Mr Gbenga Arowolo, his Chief Press , announced this in a statement Tuesday.

“The was until late night of June 21, the Executive of Eti-Osa LCDA.

sorrow in our heart in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (S. W. T), we announce the passing away after a brief illness, our dear father, brother, friend, confidant, role model, nation-builder.

“He will be buried in accordance to the Islamic rite Tuesday at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.

“We are confident that Almighty Allah will grant him Al Jannah Firdaus,” the media aide said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports late was 65 years old.

Olatunji recently got the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket at the primaries to contest a second term during the July 24 council polls. (NAN)

