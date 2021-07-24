Lagos LG polls: Voters seek improvement in election logistics

Some voters at Saturday’s local government elections in Lagos State have called for an improvement in logistics by the election umpire.



They made the call on Saturday during the local government election in Kosofe council area of the state.



The voters were of the opinion that four years were enough to prepare for a good exercise with all the anticipated challenges taken care of.



Mr Banjo Olumide, a civil engineer, said that the apathy recorded during the election was a reflection of the mood in the larger society, which showed failure to plan ahead.



“I will only suggest that we try harder because election is every four years, so we need to try and improve on logistics and planning process such that materials will get to polling units on time.



“Voters don’t come out to vote on time because they are of the opinion that the officials would not get there on time. That also contributes to low turnout.



“We pray that LASIEC would improve on their logistics and make sure that materials get to polling units on time,” he said.



He said the youths were more aware of their environment now and were willing to contribute to changes as witnessed by developments on social media.



“I believe a lot of people will exercise their civic right. My message for LASIEC is that they need to enlighten the populace more because a lot of people here heard about the election but don’t know how to go about it, especially first time voters who just turned 18.



“There is need for sensitisation, that they need to register and vote later, there is need for constant reorientation of voters,” he counseled.



A retiree, Mrs Linda Ajebode, said that so far everything went well during the voting process, expressing hope for a better exercise in future.



On the low turnout, Ajebode said voters in the Ogudu GRA area took their time before coming out to avoid long queues at polling units.



” I believe that right from Ojota bus stop, people should know where the headquarters of the Kosofe Local Government is and that has not been done.



”Also, the dual carriage has not been well maintained and painted, we expect him to also work on that. At least people should come into the neighborhood and say this is where Kosofe local government is situated,”she said.



For Mr Ologbon Adeyemi, an ICT consultant, LASIEC should improve on logistics since takes four years to prepare for an election.



“If you say the voting will start 7a.m, let all the umpire be on ground,” he said. (NAN)

