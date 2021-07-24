Lagos LG polls: Results to be announced at LG, Ward levels — LASIEC Chairman

LASIEC Chairman, retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips (left) during her tour to some polling units in Yaba on Saturday.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) says results of Saturday’s local government election in the state will be declared at the ward and local government levels.

Retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips, the Chairman of LASIEC, said this while briefing newsmen on Saturday after touring some polling units in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area and Yaba Local Council Development Area. (LCDA).

Phillips said winners of chairmanship elections would be declared at the Local Government Collation Centres, while winners of the councilorship polls would be declared at the Ward Collation Centres.

“For the chairmanship candidates, results will be declared at the local government levels, while for the councilors, it is going to be at the ward level. We don’t announce results in LASIEC,” the chairman said.

She said the results were projected to start turning in by Sunday afternoon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saturday’s election into the state’s 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs commenced at 8:a.m. and expected to end at 3p.m.

Voter apathy and malfunctioning of Smart Card Readers delayed the poll in many polling units earlier in the day.

