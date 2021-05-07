The Accord Party on Friday unveiled guidelines for aspirants contesting on its platform for chairmanship, vice chairmanship and councilorship positions in the July 24 local government elections in Lagos State.

Rev. Adebayo Adeniyi, Chairman, Board of Trustees of Accord Party, told newsmen in Lagos that the party had set up a seven-member steering committee to work out modalities for the council polls.

The party said that chairmanship, vice chairmanship and councillorship aspirants would obtain expression of interest and nomination forms at a sum N500,000, N100,000 and N150,000, respectively.

Adeniyi, who noted that the party was youths-driven, said Accord was determined to bring a change to the living standard of the masses at the grassroots.

The BOT chairman urged intending aspirants to channel all their electoral aspirations, application and submission through the steering committee.

Also, the Chairman, Accord Party LG Election Steering Committee, Oluwarotimi Ajibola, said that committee was committed to ensuring that all guidelines were followed by those contesting on the platform of the party.

Ajibola said that sales of the Expression of Interest and Nomination fees had commenced.

He said that the committee would look into screenings of aspirants and all appeals, before the primaries scheduled for May 30.

The chairman said the party was poised to “activating votes” of people who were indifferent to electoral processes.

“We are going to attract a whole lot of youths because our party gives recognition to youths.

“The timetable is on; Accord Party is on ground, ready and prepared. We are well-positioned and well placed.

“We want to activate votes because we have a lot of people out there who are still using their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do only bank transactions. We need a shift from that,” he said.

Ajibola called on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and security agents to create an atmosphere for a free, fair, credible and acceptable elections, saying security agents should be proactive and impartial. (NAN)

