Lagos LG poll: Why we’re not voting — Residents

Some residents of Jakande Estate, Oke-Afa Ward, on Saturday said their apathy toward voting in the ongoing council polls in Lagos State was borne out of their disappointment with some elected office holders in the area.

They spoke against the backdrop of the low turn out in the ongoing elections into the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Lagos Council Development Areas(LCDAs) in Lagos State on Saturday.

Some of the residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said some political office holders had failed to fulfill their campaign promises, hence their decision to abstain from voting on Saturday.

Mr Tunde Adediji, a voter, said that he just came out to observe but not to vote.

Adediji said that the roads in the area were bad and not attended to by the council.

Another voter, Mr Yusuf Amuda, said Nigerian electorate were now more conscious of what was happening in the country.

According to him, many politicians in the area promised everything during campaign but failed to deliver and disappear until the next election.

Also speaking, Miss Ronke Adegbenro, lamented that what was meant for everybody was usually shared among a few and only card-carrying members of parties benefit from such gesture.

According to her, many of the politicians in the area became inaccessible once elected into office. (NAN)

