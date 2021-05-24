Lagos LG poll: PDP shifts primaries to May 28

The Democratic Party (PDP) in says has shifted primaries for its councillorship aspirants to May 28 to enable the party to conclude screening of ahead of the July 24 local elections.

The PDP Chairman in Lagos, Mr Adedeji Doherty, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos in Monday that the primaries, earlier scheduled for May 25, would now hold three days later.

“We have moved a bit forward. Most likely is going to happen on Thursday or Friday. We have opted to move forward because we have quite a lot of responses in the aspirants for the councillorship seats.

“We didn’t think we were going to have that many aspirants, but we have quite a lot. So, our screening procedure has been ,” Doherty said.

On the chairmanship primaries earlier slated for May 28, the PDP boss said that party still looking at .

He added that the party would field in all the chairmanship and councillorship seats across the 20 Local Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

NAN reports that Lagos PDP had fixed May 25 forward congresses/councillorship primaries, appeals arising from the congresses would be heard on May 26.

May 28 had been scheduled for local congresses/chairmanship primaries, appeals arising from the congresses would be heard on May 29, before the of names of PDP to the Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on May 31.(NAN)

