Lagos LG poll: Lawmaker calls for more enlightenment on elections

A member of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, has called for massive public sensitisation on the need for Nigerians to exercise their voting rights during elections.

Yishawu, who represents Eti-Osa Constituency II in the Assembly, made the call after casting his vote at during Saturday’s local government elections in Lagos State.

The lawmaker voted at Ward 08, Polling Unit 003, St. George’s Primary school, Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area of Lagos.

According to him, more enlightenment would enable the electorate to understand the essence of elections and the need to vote.

The lawmaker advised residents to always come out and exercise their franchise, adding that grassroots election was critical in electioneering.

Yishawu, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, said that people needed continuous enlightenment in exercising their right to vote.

He expressed satisfaction with the voting process, saying that the most important thing was to have a free, fair and credible polls.

”The most important thing is to have a free, fair and transparent process. You can see that the process is credible, that is what we have all around.

”We urge everybody to exercise their right by voting because this is the grassroots election,” the lawmaker said.

Commenting on late arrival of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) officials, he noted that the electorate who left earlier were returning to vote.

Yishawu said that it was always difficult to have 100 per cent turnout of voters, noting that what was common was having between 30 to 40 per cent of people showing up to vote.

He, however, admitted that the level of awareness was very low and the solution to tackling the challenge was continuous enlightenment of the people. (NAN)

