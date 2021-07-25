Lagos LG poll: Chairmanship candidate promises to build 7 health centres, if elected

Mr Moyosore Ogunlewe, All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for Kosofe Local Government , has promised to seven new Health Centers (PHCs) within his first 100 days office, if elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that elections were conducted into 20 local government and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) of on Saturday.

Speaking with NAN on Saturday after casting his vote at Ward , Unit 041, Ogudu Junior Grammar School, Ogudu GRA, Ogunlewe said his priority, if elected, would be security and healthcare delivery.

The APC candidate noted that Kosofe area lacked sufficient health centres to meet the healthcare needs of the local populace, adding that his administration would address the problem.

is a lot to be done; my priority is healthcare and security. I am already speaking to the banks to see how we can raise funds to proper PHCs.

“We already have four PHCs but we are planning to have seven PHCs, three wards out of seven do not have PHCs and I think every Ward have a PHC,” said. (NAN)

