Lagos LG poll: Badagry APC, PDP chieftains commend peaceful conduct

Some APC lawmakers and PDP chieftains have commended Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) over the peaceful conduct of Lagos State Local Government election in Badagry on Saturday.



They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the early presence of electoral officers at different polling units in the ancient town, encouraged residents to come out to vote.



Mr Babatunde Hunpe, the lawmaker representing Badagry in the House of Representatives, said that the good turn out later in the day overshadowed the initial voter apathy witnessed at the commencement of the exercise.



“As you can see by 10:30 a.m. and 12 noon, they came in large numbers to vote. This is because they saw the electoral officers and security operatives already on the alert in the polling units.



“I have to commend the officials of LASIEC and security operatives for their full presence at all the polling units in Badagry,” he said.



Also commenting, Mr Setonji David, the lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 2 in Lagos State House of Assembly, who voted at Community Hall Ajara Vetho, said the turnout was impressive.



David said he was hopeful the party would be victorious at the end of the exercise.

He commended the security operatives for their presence at most of the polling units in to the Badagry.



Mr Setonji Koshoedo, a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member of House of Representatives, also commended the early presence of electoral officials and security operatives.



Mr Monday Honfovu, the PDP chairmanship candidate for Badagry Local Government in Saturday’s election, also hailed the conduct of the poll.



He said the presence of electoral officers and security operatives made more people to come out to vote without fear.



Also, Mr Solomon Bonu, Special Advisers to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, said he was impressed by the turnout of voters.



He urged the residents to maintain the current peace after the poll, saying they should always remember that the ancient town was known for peace.



Mr Tunde Hunpatin, a former chairman of PDP in Badagry Local Government, said that no matter the differences between the two parties, they belonged to same community.



He said that whatever the outcome, the election results would not cause division among members of the community.



Mr Joseph Gbenu, Chairman of Badagry West LCDA, who voted at ward B in Boglo, said he was impressed by the turnout of the voters in Boglo and other voting centres in the council.



Gbenu, who was seeking re-election, said the large turnout had assured him of victory at the end of the day.



Mr Olusegun Onilude, also seeking re-election as Chairman, Badagry Local Government, commended the electorate for coming out to exercise their right.



He said the presence of the security operatives and electoral officers made the voters to come out to vote. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...