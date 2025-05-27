Lagos LG poll: APC candidate pledges people oriented government

Mr Ajose Kumayon, APC chairmanship candidate in Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, has pledged to operate a people oriented administration, if elected.

By Raji Rasak



Kumayon made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, on Tuesday.

NAN recalls that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission scheduled the state’s local government election for July 12.

The APC candidate said that if elected, his administration would ensure active participation of communities in the council, irrespective of political leanings.

“I will employ the services of all the Community Development Association (CDAs) within our communities because they live with the people and are aware of challenges confronting them,” he said.

He promised to fix link roads in the council to make them more accessible.

On security of lives and property, Kumayon promised to ensure a conducive environment within the limits of his administration.

According to him, all residents of Olorunda LCDA will go about their daily activities without hindrances.or fear.

“There won’t be religious bias, everybody will be adequately taken care of in various communities in a manner that they will be able to sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

On youth and women empowerment, Kumayon said he intended to engage the youths and women in skills acquisition programmes that would stand the test of time and guarantee sustainability.

“We are going to provide a skills acquisition center for the youths and also engage them in learning advancements in technology.

“We are going to engage the youths in sports activities, so, when most of them are engaged, there won’t be time for vandalism and criminality.

“They say an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, so, we will ensure that the youths are occupied and trained to think positively,” he said.

Kumayon assured that his achievements would surpass that of past chairmen if elected. (NAN)