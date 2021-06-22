Lagos LG poll: AAC to contest only 3 councillorship seats — Chairman

The African Action Congress (AAC) on Tuesday said it would contest only three councillorship seats in two local government councils at the July 24 council polls in Lagos State.

Its State Chairman, James Adeshina, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the party chose to contest only in the areas where its political structure was strong rather than dissipate energy across the state.

Adeshina, who is also the Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State, said AAC would not contest any chairmanship seat in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

According to him, the party will contest two councillorship seats in Ikorodu North LGA and one councillorship seat in Agbado Oke Odo LCDA in Alimosho.

“We fielded candidates only in Ikorodu North and Agbado Oke-Odo councils. We are having three candidates in all- two in Ikorodu LGA and one in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA.

‘All our candidates are females.

“Our strategy is to concentrate on two local governments where we have political structures to ensure we win in this election,” Adeshina said.

The chairman blamed the party’s inability to field candidates in all seats on the price of nomination forms, which he said, discouraged some candidates from contesting.

He said the party was able to field credible female candidates because the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) exempted female candidates from paying for nomination fees.

Adeshina said that Iyabo Akanni would fly the party’s ticket in Ward G of Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA, while Funmilayo Akinyemi and Gbemisola Olawole would fly the party’s tickets in Ward E and Ward A of Ikorodu North LGA, respectively.

According to him, the party has already activated its winning plans in the three wards where it is going to contest.

Adeshina said the leadership of the party had been working closely with the candidates to engage the grassroots and create more awareness to awaken the minds of the electorates to cast their votes for AAC.

He said the party hoped of winning the three seats it would be contesting for in the poll.

The chairman appealed to LASIEC to ensure the election was free, fair and credible. (NAN)

