Lagos legislative workers begin strike over non-implementation of financial autonomy

Lagos State House of Assembly Chapter of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has embarked on an indefinite strike over non-implementation of  financial autonomy for state legislatures. Chairman of chapter, Mr Taofiq Adele, made this known in a statement  on Tuesday in Lagos.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had  in 2020, signed an order, granting financial autonomy to legislatures across the 36 states.Adele said the strike  followed alleged  of governors  to carry out the order, 10 months after it was given

. chairman said: “Recall that bedrock of parliamentary autonomy hinges on financial independence.“Autonomy in this context is simply defined as non- and non-subordination of parliaments in relation to .“This non- and non-subordination as stated above is in terms of unfettered control, over financial and other related resources.“Therefore, according to the best practices,

parliaments should have equitable access to resources.“As such, parliaments by constitutional arrangements, are supposed to have enough financial muscle to carry out their legislative mandates, including exercising power over budgets.”According to Adele,  parliaments should have control of and authority to determine and secure their requirements unconstrained by .He said that such an arrangement  would further save for constraints dictated by national circumstances. unionist said there was the need for  the legislature to assert its role as a separate of government.He added that the parliaments  should be able to have control over their own timetable and ability to recall themselves outside normal sessions, if required by circumstances.

The chairman said that the principle of autonomy in practice  included parliaments’ responsibility for their own staffing and control over their own budgets.He alleged that notices  had been issued in line with the provisions of the Trade Disputes Act of the Federation, with no response from government.

The chairman, however, urged of PASAN to be from the beginning to the end of the strike and wear legislative uniform (PASAN cap) to office on Tuesday in order not to room for hoodlums to hijack the action. (NAN)

