Mr Rasaq Ajala, the Chairman, Odiolowo-Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), in Lagos State, has warned residents in the area against trading on walkways.

Ajala said this during the inspection of the ongoing road construction within the community on Tuesday.

The chairman decried the occupation of part of the roads by automobile mechanics and some traders for economic activities.

Ajala urged the representatives of the Community Development Associations to liaise with the people concerned and work out modalities to ensure they shunned commercial activities on the walkways to prevent damage to the roads.

He said that the reconstruction of the roads was aimed at easing vehicular movement within the area.

Ajala also said the reconstruction of the health centre in the community would assist the government in providing more healthcare services to the residents.

“The reconstruction of the health centre will help cater to more people while the construction of these roads is aimed at easing vehicular movements on the major roads within this LCDA.

“The road projects will increase and have significant impacts on the economic activities in these areas,” he said.

The chairman said the projects would also add value to the properties in the community.

The council boss said that the road construction at Ajisegiri St. in the Ilupeju area of the community had reached 85 per cent completion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inspected included roads, health facilities, schools and drainages. (NAN)

