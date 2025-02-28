Lagos lawmakers gather in court for Obasa’s case

Twenty-nine lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly have arrived at the Lagos State High Court for the hearing filed by ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

By Adekunle Williams

Twenty-nine lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly have arrived at the Lagos State High Court for the hearing filed by ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasa went to court on Feb. 14 to challenge his removal by at least 35 colleagues on Jan. 13.

A NAN correspondent observed that Obasa was not present at the hearing.

In an application dated 12 Feb. 12, 2025, his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), claimed Obasa was removed on Jan. 13 while he was abroad.

The lead counsel representing Speaker Mojisola Meranda is Mr Tayo Oyetibo (SAN).

Other lawyers for the lawmakers include Mr Olu Daramola (SAN), Mr Femi Falana (SAN), Dr Muiz Banire (SAN), and Mrs Abimbola Akeredolu (SAN).

Also present are Dr Dada Awosika (SAN), Prof. Dayo Amokaye (SAN), Mr Mofe Oyetibo (SAN), Mr Olumide Oyewole, and Mr Wunmi Okeremi.

At the time of filing this report, Obasa was absent, while the other lawmakers, including the speaker, had taken their seats for the hearing. (NAN)



