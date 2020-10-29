Lagos lawmaker urges youths to support empowerment schemes

Prince Bisi Yusuf, lawmaker representing Alimosho Constituency 1, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, has urged youths to key into the federal and state government empowerment schemes to curb poverty and restiveness.

Yusuf gave the advice on Thursday at a meeting with stakeholders of Alimosho Constituency in Lagos.

He said that the meeting was crucial as it was an opportunity to interact with stakeholders and forward their demands to the executive led by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The lawmaker said : “The Lagos State Government has several empowerment programmes which youths can key into to improve their lives and contribute meaningfully to society.

” The Federal Government has also set aside N75 billion for the same purpose and you have to take advantage of this opportunity.”