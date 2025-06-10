Lagos lawmaker urges patience with Tinubu

Mr Stephen Ogundipe, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, saying things are improving.

By Adekunle Williams

Mr Stephen Ogundipe, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, saying things are improving.

Ogundipe, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, made the appeal on Tuesday in Lagos while speaking with journalists during his 61st birthday celebration.

Representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency I, Ogundipe acknowledged hunger in the country but said the President’s policies would yield positive results in due course.

He said Tinubu’s recent visit to Lagos was a major boost, adding that people know the President’s capabilities and limitations very well.

Ogundipe said Tinubu spoke sincerely, asking citizens to bear with him as he works to restore the country and improve its current condition.

He said: “Yes, people are hungry, but some pain is needed for things to improve. Nigeria is our home; we must endure for a better future.”

Ogundipe noted that the President is introducing new policies to reduce hardship, especially for the masses, and expressed confidence that the efforts would succeed.

He also appealed to Nigerians to give the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) time to fulfil its promises, saying the party rose through struggle and determination.

Ogundipe advised politicians and public officials to act with restraint and respond to current realities on the ground.

The lawmaker urged wealthy Nigerians to be more generous, saying their wealth should positively affect those around them.

He said: “If one person is rich among a hundred poor people, that rich person is also poor in reality.”

According to him, anyone blessed by God should look for ways to bless others as well.

Ogundipe, who thanked God for his life, said though he turned 60 in 2024, his constituency still wanted a celebration this year.

Also speaking at the event, former lawmaker, Mr David Doherty, praised the National and State Assemblies for enacting laws that promote good governance.

Doherty, who represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2, said the Lagos Assembly ensures its laws and resolutions serve the people’s best interests.

“Every legislator must represent the people well. I’ve been there and witnessed how lawmakers work to meet expectations,” he said.

He acknowledged that challenges exist but affirmed that lawmakers are committed to their responsibilities and duties.

Doherty described Ogundipe as a reliable and responsible figure in the Lagos State Assembly, respected by fellow lawmakers.

Also present, Mr Taoreed Taiwo, APC chairmanship candidate for Ejigbo LCDA, described Ogundipe as a grassroots leader who always puts his community first.

Taiwo said if elected, his priority would be to enhance citizens’ welfare, boost infrastructure, and strengthen local security as directed by the Federal Government. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)