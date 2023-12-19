Lagos Lawmaker Honours Senator Ganiyu Solomon on His 64th Birthday

LAGOS, NIGERIA: Honourable (Prince) Nureni Akinsanya (OSMAK), a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Mushin Constituency 1, sent a heartfelt message to celebrate the 64th birthday of Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon (GOS).

Acknowledging Senator Solomon’s immense influence beyond the realm of politics, Akinsanya praised his transformative efforts in revitalizing infrastructure, improving education, and enhancing healthcare in Mushin.

Recognizing the challenging nature of the political landscape, the lawmaker expressed gratitude for Solomon’s steady guidance and support, which have nurtured talents and fostered an environment conducive to growth.

ccording to Honourable Akinsanya, under Senator GOS’s leadership, Mushin has experienced extraordinary development, surpassing all expectations. The community has witnessed tangible improvements, including the construction of roads and schools, which illustrate Senator Solomon’s unwavering dedication to advancing progress and prosperity.

“However, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon’s legacy stretches beyond politics. Through his philanthropic endeavors, he has touched the lives of the less privileged, exemplifying the true spirit of public service. In times of need, he has been a pillar of support, proving that leadership extends beyond political affiliations.

“On behalf of Mushin Constituency 1 and the entire Mushin community, Hon. Nureni Akinsanya extends heartfelt felicitations to Senator GOS on his birthday. As they celebrate this milestone, they reflect on the values he embodies: integrity, dedication, and a fervent commitment to the welfare of the people. They hope that his unwavering dedication to humanity will inspire others to strive for a better, more compassionate society.

“The community of Mushin wishes Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon a happy birthday and hopes for continued success, good health, and the fulfillment of his noble aspirations not only for Mushin but also for Nigeria as a whole, ” he concluded.

