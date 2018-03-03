Lagos lawmaker donates UTME forms to 350 students

A Lagos lawmaker, Prince Bisi Yusuff on Saturday obtained Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms for 350 indigent candidates in his constituency.

Presenting the forms, Yusuff, representing Alimosho Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, said that health and quality education were the most important needs of citizens.

The lawmaker, who is Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (Locals), said his passion for quality education and healthcare services remained constant.

“After providing a very good healthcare services for our children, the next thing is to equip our children with sound education to develop their minds for growth and development of the nation.

“Education is just like insurance for the parents in the old age. Education is the pathfinder to life targets.

“Education is highly important because it is an instrument for development. If one has education, such will have the world in his pocket.

” That’s why I am so passionate about health and education. I am doing these two because God has given me health and given my parents that opportunity to educate me.

“If not, I would have been a nuisance to my society; as representative of the people, I must save money to aid the children’s education,” Yusuff said.

According to him, politicians should be concerned about the needs of the people whose mandate they are using rather than being greedy and selfish.

“I live with the people and I know their problems, I know some parents cannot afford to buy UTME forms. This is not the first, we have been doing it.

“I do not only buy the forms, I organise tutorial classes for them and give them stipends to settle down when they are offered admission.

“I will urge beneficiaries of this edition to study hard and I will not rest on my oars until I help them fulfil their dreams, especially the best among them.

“I am touching your lives today so that you will be able to touch lives of others in the future,” the lawmaker added.

The lawmaker assured that some of the candidates would enjoy scholarship up to university level if they worked hard.

He said that in addition to his annual free drugs donations to state Ministry of Health, he also bankrolled free surgeries for over 400 constituents in 2017.

In his remarks, Chief Edward Obisesan, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho Local Government Area, commended the lawmaker’s generosity and impact in health and education, saying education is the bedrock of development.

Mr Shakiru Yisuf, Chairman, Ipaja Ayobo Local Council Development Area said: “This is a mark of good leadership that affect the lives of the youth, our future generation.

“This gesture is selfless in that it cuts across all council and not limited to the constituency the honourable is representing. He is representing us well.”

He urged the candidates to encourage their benefactor by studying hard to excel in the examination.

Miss Olubusola Omotayo and Kayode Ojedele, two of the beneficiaries, commended the lawmaker and urged him to continue the gesture which had brought relief to many parents.

Another beneficiary, Deborah Sofuye, said :”I was hoping to wait till next year before sitting for UTME because of money but our lawmaker has given me the opportunity to write this exam.

“We promise to make you proud and our parents are glad.”

The beneficiaries were drawn from the six council areas in Alimosho Constituency in Lagos, namely: Ipaja Ayobo, Mosan Okunola, Egbe/Idimu, Igando/Ikotun and Agbado Oke Odo. (NAN)