Lagos, Kwara Governors head Anambra governorship reconciliation efforts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed governors of Lagos and Kwara states to head its reconciliation efforts on Anambra governorship election.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the decision to appoint the governors followed the recently concluded APC primaries to elect the party’s candidates for the forthcoming Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election.

“The CECPC has appointed the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu and the Governor of Kwara, Alhaji AbdulRasaq AbdulRahman to unify and strengthen the party in the state ahead of the elections.

“The two party leaders are charged with the responsibility of bringing together all the erstwhile aspirants and their supporters to join the campaign organisation of the party and achieve victory for it in the state,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said the governors were mandated to do everything reasonable and necessary to ensure that all feuding parties, erstwhile aspirants and their supporters close ranks and worked for the APC.

He added that this was critical to ensure that the party defeated contestants that would be fielded by other political parties for the election.

He stressed that the party was looking forward to a unified front and a shared commitment to support it before, during and after the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Andy Uba won the June 26 primary election conducted by the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led committee.

Fourteen aspirants took part at the primary election.

They included Andy Uba, Nwokafor Daniel, George Moghalu, Paul Orajiaka, Edozie Madu, Chidozie Nwankwo, Maxwell Okoye, Geoffrey Onyejegbu, Azuka Okwuosa, Onwa Mokelu, Igwebuike Hygers, Godwin Okonkwo, Beneth Etiaba and Onunkwo Obinna.

Most of the aspirants, including Dr George Moghalu, had criticised the primary election, saying it was marred with irregularities and never held in some parts of the state.(NAN)

