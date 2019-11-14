Lagos, Kano, Ogun, others get new Commissioners of Police

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of Commissioners of Police to some states.

According to a statement by Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba, the new CPs and their new postings include: Cross River State – CP Nkereuwem A. Akpan; Akwa Ibom State – CP Kenneth Ebrimson; Ogun State – CP Imohimi D. Edgal; Kano State – CP Habu Sani Ahmadu; Edo State – CP Lawal Jimeta; Bauchi State – CP Philip Sule Maku and Lagos State – Ag/CP Odumosu H. Olusegun

The Inspector General of Police charged the newly posted officers to ensure the consolidation and improvement on the gains of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime fighting.

He also directed the new Commissioners of Police to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community based crime prevention strategies to combat crime in their Areas of Responsibility. In addition, the Inspector General of Police enjoins the citizens of the affected states to accord the Commissioners of Police maximum cooperation to ensure they succeed in the realization of their mandate.