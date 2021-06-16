Lagos, Kano, Kaduna get highest INEC converted voting polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the successful conversion of 56,872 Voting Points and Voting Point Settlements to Polling Units nationwide with Lagos State recording the highest, followed by Kano and Kaduna States.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC on Wednesday in Abuja announced the successful conversion of the voting points after 25 years attempts.

This increased the total number of the polling units in the country from 119,974 to 176,846.

NAN reports that according to the “National Distribution of the Polling Units” released by INEC, Lagos has 4,861 representing the highest number of the newly converted polling units, increasing the state total PUs to 13, 325.

This was followed by Kano State with 3,148 of the newly converted PUs, increasing it total number of PUs to 11,222, with Kaduna State occupying the third position of states with highest number of the newly converted PUs with 2,910 and now with 8,012 total polling units.

The distribution of the total number of the newly converted voting point and voting points settlements converted shows that Rivers having 2,434, followed by Plateau state with 2, 358, FCT 2,260 and Delta 2,239.

The distribution of the new polling units indicates that Lagos polling units now increased to 13,325 from 8,464; Kano State with 11,222 from 8,074; Rivers now with 6,866 from 4,442; Plateau 4,989 from 2,631; FCT 2,822 from 562; and Delta 5,863 from 3,624 exiting PUs.

The distribution also shows Ekiti, Bayelsa, Osun and Gombe as the states with the lowest number of the newly converted PUs, recording 250, 440, 753 and 770 respectively.

With the newly converted PUs the total number of polling units in Ekiti State now increased from 2,195 to 2,445; Bayelsa state from 1,804 to 2,244; Osun from 3,010 to 3,763 and Gombe State from 2,218 to 2,988 poling units.

According to the statistics showing the distribution, Sokoto State has 956 new polling units increasing its total number of PUs to 3,991; Kwara State gets 1,015 increasing its total PUs to 2,887 and Borno State now having 5,071 polling units from the exiting 3,933.

Also the distribution shows Ogun State with PUs increase from 3, 210 to 5,042; Kogi from 2,548 to 3,508; Edo from 2,627 to 4,519 and Anambra from 4,608 to 5,720 polling units.(NAN)